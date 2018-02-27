NANDO'S and McDonald's has admitted using McCain frozen chips from Scotland in its restaurants.
Talk of the fries Nando's use began when an ex-employee told a local newspaper that not all Nando’s food is fresh.
Now the chain has confirmed they use McCain frozen chips claims but insists the chips are not the kind you would cook at home.
Loading article content
“Our hugely popular chips are developed in partnership with McCain Food Services and the specific recipe is exclusive to Nando’s,” Nando's spokesman has said.
“They aren’t the same as their grocery products such as oven chips,” they said.
A McDonald's spokesman confirmed they are used in their branches too.
“We work with two suppliers to make our world famous fries, McCain and Lamb Weston – partnering with them for over 30 years," said a spokesman.
"Our fries are made to our own unique specifications from 100 per cent British potatoes.”
Back in 2003, the head of Burger King's American operations said it has worked with McCain to develop lower calorie fries and it is believed the link still continues.
It is estimated that the Montrose-based potato business of McCain buys 15 per cent of Britain's annual potato crop – from around 300 potato growers around the UK.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?