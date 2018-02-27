BORIS Johnson has said Britain should consider military action against the Assad regime in Syria if there is new, verified and incontrovertible evidence that it has used illegal chemical weapons against its own people.

The Foreign Secretary said: “It's very important to recognise there's no military solution that we in the West can now impose and we have to be absolutely clear about this, the people listening to us…in eastern Ghouta cannot get the idea that the West is going to intervene to change the odds dramatically in their favour.

"But what we need to ask ourselves as a country, and what we in the West need to ask ourselves, is can we allow the use of chemical weapons, the use of these illegal weapons to go unreprieved, unchecked, unpunished? And I don't think that we can."

