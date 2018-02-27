BORIS Johnson has been accused of “duplicity” after critics suggested a leaked letter showed he was rowing back on the UK Government’s commitment to avoid a hard border with Ireland post Brexit.

The letter, obtained by Sky News, suggested that "even if a hard border is reintroduced, we would expect to see 95 per cent + of goods pass the border [without] checks".

The leak comes a day ahead of the publication of the European Commission's draft text for the first phase of the withdrawal deal.

This will include procedures for putting into operation the "alignment" of Northern Irish regulations with the EU rulebook, which will be needed if no technological solution is found to keep the border with the Republic open after Brexit.

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, reported the document said Northern Ireland could be considered as part of the EU’s customs territory post-Brexit. The text alluded to a single regulatory space on the island of Ireland with no internal barriers.

Responding to Mr Johnson’s remarks in the leaked letter, Whitehall sources insisted that there was agreement the task was not about "no border" but "it's about no hard border".

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Secretary was mocked for comparing the Northern Ireland Brexit border issue with London’s congestion charge.

He explained: "There's no border between Camden and Westminster but when I was Mayor of London we anaesthetically and invisibly took hundreds of millions of pounds from the accounts of people travelling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks whatever."

But his words unleashed a torrent of criticism.

Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister, described them as “mindboggling stupid” while Labour’s David Lammy accused Mr Johnson of displaying “wilful recklessness".

Theresa May’s spokesman claimed the Foreign Secretary "was not offering a technical solution" to the Irish border issue but was simply “making a comparison to demonstrate our overall approach that the 110,000 people crossing the border will continue living their lives as before, travelling freely just as Londoners cross boroughs every day".

However later, the leaked letter revealed Mr Johnson suggesting to the Prime Minister that "it is wrong to see the task as maintaining 'no border'" on the island of Ireland after Brexit but, rather, to "stop this border becoming significantly harder".

Owen Smith, the Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, seized on Mr Johnson's comments, saying: “Solemn commitments were made at the end of the last year that there would be no hard border on the island of Ireland. No ifs, no buts. For Boris to have been caught out trying to row back on these commitments demonstrates the dangerous attitude he takes to maintaining peace in Northern Ireland.

"The Prime Minister should condemn these remarks immediately and seriously consider the position of her Foreign Secretary," added Mr Smith.

Lord Heseltine, the pro-EU Tory peer, told Sky News: "What he's now saying to the Prime Minister in private is there may well have to be checks of perhaps five per cent and that means a hard border. This is the most remarkable revelation of duplicity."

Stephen Gethins for the SNP said: "The fact this is a UK Government that could be prepared to put the Good Friday Agreement at risk shows they cannot be trusted on Brexit.

"The revelation comes just hours after Boris Johnson compared crossing the Irish border to going between the London boroughs of Camden and Westminster; you could not make this stuff up. Theresa May must show an ounce of leadership and question Boris Johnson’s ability to continue in his role,” added the Fife MP.