STIRLING Albion was plunged into chaos as the club's owners and its directors were at odds over the status of suspended club chairman Stuart Brown.

Mr Brown backed by a board statement insisted he was back in charge after being suspended in a row over the handling of allegations of 'sexual offences' involving a youth coach.

The events emerged after 21-year-old Albion youth development coach Alexander Robertson appeared in court accused of sending four boys sexual messages.

Mr Brown insisted he was back in the hot seat for Tuesday night's postponed match against Edinburgh City, claiming club owners Stirling Albion Supporters’ Trust (SAST), had acted improperly in suspending him.

SAST insists that he remains officially on gardening leave having said on Tuesday they were only made aware of the allegations and subsequent police investigation a matter of days ago although matters first came to light in 2016.

They also revealed that their vice-chairman Tom Ogilvie - a youth coach at the time the allegations were made - had resigned as a trustee.

However a club board statement said: "The directors of the club wish to announce that the SAST intimation of suspenson of the club chairman has no legal standing.

"Consequently, with our full support, he will resume his duties with immediate effect."

But SAST spokesman Roy Guthrie said: "Club chairman and operations director Stuart Brown remains suspended pending the completion of the inquiry.

“It is important to make clear that there is no suggestion that either Mr Ogilvie or Mr Brown has acted illegally in any way.

“The Trust makes no apology in being open and transparent and demanding the highest standards from club officials.”

Robertson denies sending online messages to three boys, aged 13 to 15, "for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing, or alarming" them. He also denies inducing a fourth boy, aged between 11 and 14, to send pictures of himself "in a state of undress".

It is alleged the messages were sent between August 2013 and February 2017.

The club have further claimed that they had been advised by police to restrict knowledge of the probe within the club.

A spokesman said: “The club took advice from Police Scotland who were prescriptive in advising that knowledge of an investigation should be very tightly held while the matter was sub judice ie should be limited to those within the club who have named responsibilities under the terms of the club’s Child Wellbeing and Protection Policy.”

The spokesman said the club was informed last week that the police had decided that the individual concerned would have a case to answer, and the trust secretary was informed and was invited to attend an internal meeting on Friday of last week to assist with preparing a statement to be used in response to any external queries on the matter.

The spokesman said the trust declined to attend that meeting.

The spokesman added: "The club is satisfied that it has acted fully in accordance with its own Child Wellbeing and Protection Policy during the currency of this incident, which was a criminal investigation into a child protection matter.

"Additionally, both the SFA Child Protection Unit and Police Scotland have confirmed that they were wholly satisfied with how the club conducted itself throughout."

A force spokesman said Police Scotland was currently unable to confirm or deny the club’s claim.

She said: “Officers may advise individuals and organisations on the level of information which is suitable to share publicly based on the protection of victims and witnesses, any investigative sensitivities and ongoing legal considerations.”

On Tuesday SAST sources claimed they had not been 100 per cent sure of the identity of the coach and the extent of the allegations which were described as "a number of sexual offences" by the Judiciary of Scotland.

SAST launched an independent inquiry into the "chronology of events to determine why it was not promptly informed" while Mr Brown remains suspended.

Robertson has pleaded not guilty to five charges at Falkirk Sheriff Court under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act. The offences are alleged to have taken place in Bridge of Allan, and other locations in Scotland.

He is due to return to the court on April 24.