LIAM Fox, the International Trade Secretary, has brushed aside criticism from his former top civil servant in a Brexit clash, suggesting the onetime top official in his department was taking the side of Brussels.

In an extraordinary exchange, Sir Martin Donnelly, who, until last year was the Permanent Secretary at the Trade Department, noted how 60 per cent of UK trade was either with the EU or the countries it had trade agreements with and said: “You're giving up a three-course meal, which is the depth and intensity of our trade relationships across the European Union and partners now, for the promise of a packet of crisps in the future if we manage to do trade deals outside the European Union, which aren't going to compensate for what we're giving up.”

He said the challenge outwith the single market was how the UK was going to negotiate equal access across the panoply of services without agreeing to obey the same rules as the EU27.

“That’s not a negotiation; that is something for a fairy godmother. It’s not going to happen. You just have to look at the arithmetic; it doesn't add up I'm afraid," he added.

But Dr Fox took his former aide to task, saying: "It is unsurprising that those who spent a lifetime working within the European Union would see moving away from the EU as being threatening."

The Scot said the UK could reach agreements with the EU27 as well as other nations, explaining: "It is not a choice of one or the other. And, in any case, the UK Brexit process is, as we have all discovered, a little more complex than a packet of Walkers."

Referring to Sir Martin's claim that the UK would need a fairy godmother to get the EU deal it was seeking, Dr Fox said: "Neither Sir Martin, with all due respect, nor anyone else has seen the full details of what was agreed at Cabinet last week at Chequers.

"And the Prime Minister sets those out on Friday; people will find that what we need is a hard-headed leader, not a fairy godmother."

The Secretary of State also attacked Jeremy Corbyn’s policy position of a Labour government entering a new customs union with the EU post Brexit, saying: “If you sign up to a customs union, you will have to accept the agreements that are reached by others without you having any say in it.

"And if you don't like what they decide, that's tough.”

He went on: "So, my message to the incoherent, inept and clueless performance of the Labour Party in recent days is: you can't wish the outcomes without wishing the means to deliver those outcomes.

"And, there doesn't seem to have been much thought given to what could be imposed upon the United Kingdom through a customs union if we didn't want it.

"The approach that I set out is UK control over UK trade policy. What the Labour Party is setting out is a dive into the unknown and having to accept rules that are made by others and not by themselves," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s publication by Brussels of its 120-page legal interpretation of the phase one Brexit talks agreement on the cost of the divorce bill, citizens’ rights and the Northern Irish border, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator, said the UK proposal for "ambitious managed divergence," agreed by senior ministers at Chequers last week, was "unacceptable" to the EU.

The proposal envisages dividing different areas of the economy such as finance or fishing into three separate "baskets" with varying levels of alignment with EU rules and regulations.

But Mr Verhofstadt told the European Parliament's Committee on Constitutional Affairs that the proposal was not an acceptable to forge a new post-Brexit relationship with the EU27.

"That is absolutely not possible and that is the reason why Donald Tusk said it is an illusion to continue on that track."

Today, Sir John Major, the former Prime Minister, is due to enter the Brexit fray with a speech in London; just two days before Theresa May's keynote address in north east England.