A Scottish MP will today challenge the Foreign Office to do more to support families of Britons who die abroad.

The SNP’s Hannah Bardell will use a debate in the Commons to highlight the need to change the way the UK Government responds and supports families of UK nationals who die abroad.

The debate follows cases involving the Livingston MP’s constituents as well as those of other MPS and will mark the establishment of an All Party Parliamentary Group to work on the issue.

Ahead of the debate, Ms Bardell said: "The death of a family member abroad is tragic but trying to get support and engage with multiple agencies while in a state of shock and grief means additional stress and anxiety.”

She explained how she had two constituents, who have died in suspicious circumstances abroad.

“I know in detail the distressing challenges they have faced – and continue to face – in finding the truth and justice for their loved ones. I am supporting the families of Kirsty Maxwell, who fell to her death from a balcony in Benidorm and Julie Pearson who died following a brutal attack.

“I see day and daily the devastating impact of not getting information and having to fight every step of the way to get the most basic facts. This is not an acceptable or sustainable position,” declared the SNP MP.

‘’I am not the only MP who has constituents in similar situations but I feel the time is right to both represent our constituents and challenge the system. What I hope to do with today’s debate, and by establishing a cross-party group on Deaths Abroad, is effect positive change.”

Ms Bardell insisted families were entitled to get help from their government and their country in their hour of need. However, she noted that when it transpired there was not much support the Foreign Office could offer practically, then it felt like an even greater struggle for families, which could not be right.

‘’Losing a loved one abroad will always be devastating and difficult but it can certainly be handled more compassionately and with a greater level of support at every step of the way,” insisted the backbencher.

“That is what I hope I can achieve with this debate and the work of the all-party group at Westminster,’’ she added.