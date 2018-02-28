Edinburgh Zoo's Giant Lanterns of China winter extravaganza has been its most successful event to date with an extra 80,000 visitors.
Spanning 50 nights, the event welcomed visitors from across the world to experience Scotland’s first Chinese lantern festival.
The even featured an illuminated trail around the Zoo combined of 34 bespoke installations made of 469 gigantic lanterns including 30 giant pandas, a 115-foot long Chinese dragon and 25 flamingos.
A team of 150 specialist craftsmen from Sichuan Province, China, who created the colossal lanterns included steel fabricators, painters and silk artisans who worked 25,000 hours to construct the spectacular lanterns before making the 5,000-mile journey from the Far East to Scotland’s capital.
The nightly event featured over 600 performances by traditional Chinese acts including an illusionist, gymnastic acrobats and Rui Yang who showcased the traditional tea pouring ceremony known as Gongfu Tea, native to Sichuan Province.
The Western-fusion cuisine on offer was also a hit with almost 5,000 Sichuan noodle street pots and over 3,500 Peking duck pizzas sold to visitors.
Barbara Smith, chief executive of RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We’re extremely proud of the success of the Giant Lanterns of China, it has been our most unique seasonal event to date.
"Bringing Scotland’s first Chinese lantern festival to Edinburgh was a big moment for the Zoo and gave us the opportunity to showcase our conservation work around the world in a new light.“
