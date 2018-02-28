CONSIDER the Davidson dilemma. The Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, is probably the best political leader the Tory Party has thrown up in 40 years: modern and radical, without abandoning Tory virtues of self-reliance, aspiration and Unionism. But this week as she addresses her party conference, she faces an impossible contradiction: how to reconcile her support for soft Brexit with membership of a party that is going in the opposite direction, and could conceivable have Jacob Rees-Mogg as its UK leader. They’d make the oddest couple in political history

David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, has tried to paper over the cracks by raising the threat of an early independence referendum, but that is futile. No one expects Nicola Sturgeon to announce a referendum any time soon. Yet today the phoney war over Brexit finally comes to an end as the EU publishes its voluminous draft treaty based on the phase 1 “divorce” agreements struck chaotically before Christmas. Out of that farrago of fudge and contradiction, a team of Brussels lawyers has drafted a closely-argued legal text. It says there will be no extended transition period, as mooted by the UK Government in its recent position paper. Britain will be out by the end of December 2021, and the European Court of Justice will rule on all questions of trade dispute. Mr Rees-Mogg will condemn this as a Brussels diktat that makes Britain a “vassal state”, without the ability to strike its own trade deals or change the laws of the single market.

That is contentious enough, but the Irish border section is much more problematic. Britain agreed in December that there will be “full regulatory alignment” between Northern Ireland and the single market, and the draft treaty takes that literally, echoing Jeremy Corbyn’s claim that the North will have to remain in the EU customs union. Theresa May’s December reference to “no regulatory divergence with the rest of UK” has been dropped on the grounds that relations between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain is an “internal matter”. And no, the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s ingenious proposal yesterday to treat the Republic of Ireland for border purposes as if it were a local council like Camden or Westminster will not be endorsed by Brussels.

