Singer Emeli Sande has spoken of her admiration for motor racing star Lewis Hamilton, while saying she played for a football team growing up.

Sande sang at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco last night, continuing her association with sport having previously performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London.

She said: “It’s important because my music’s always been linked with sporting events. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but I feel like the dedication a lot of athletes put into what they’re doing really matches a lot of lyrics in my song.”

Sande, 30, identified four-time F1 champion Hamilton as the sportsman she held in the highest regard, having been impressed by his desire to reach the top of his chosen field from a young age.

Now writing her third album, the 30-year-old singer also drew parallels between achieving success in sport and music.

“I’m friends with Lewis Hamilton, I met him a couple of years ago,” she explained.

“We were doing a show in the States and I finally got time to sit down with him and talk to him, and it’s just the discipline I admire so much and also that pinpoint focus he’s had from such a young age. I really admire him.

“He was talking about his music and how his passions have crossed over. I think he’s played guitar since he was really young as well.

“It is that dedication and also that tunnel vision you have to have, and you have to keep this belief in yourself but also be realistic about what you’re going into it and that it is a competitive arena.

“There are similarities (between sport and music) and it’s nice to find where they link.”

For the event in Monaco, Sande has taken time out of her schedule rehearsing in Switzerland for an Arts on Ice show that will see ex-Olympic figure skaters perform to her tracks.

Sande said she had become “addicted” to skiing after trying it for the first time, but added: confirmed she was keen on another sport during her early years in Scotland.“Growing up (in Scotland) I used to be in a girls’ football club.

“My sister was way better than me. I was the musician, she was the footballer, but I really enjoyed the togetherness it brought and being part of a team, and also that competition I thought was healthy.”