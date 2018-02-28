It is rare for the Care Inspectorate to apply to have a care home closed.

The usual approach from the care watchdog is to work towards improvement by asking a home’s management to raise standards. In the case of Greenlaw Grove, the inspectorate also attempted to encourage the service to improve.

The home only opened in January 2015, claiming to specialise in the care of people with dementia, and offering “enhanced” residential care for up to 60 people. But there were warning signs as early as April 2016, when inspectors made a series of requirements, covering nutritional care, and a lack of personal plans. The home was also required to put in place a training plan and a programme of activities for residents and to audit accidents,and other incidents. Further recommendations followed, in October and November of 2016, but by August of last year none of the improvements asked of the home 16 months earlier had been met.

