It is rare for the Care Inspectorate to apply to have a care home closed.
The usual approach from the care watchdog is to work towards improvement by asking a home’s management to raise standards. In the case of Greenlaw Grove, the inspectorate also attempted to encourage the service to improve.
The home only opened in January 2015, claiming to specialise in the care of people with dementia, and offering “enhanced” residential care for up to 60 people. But there were warning signs as early as April 2016, when inspectors made a series of requirements, covering nutritional care, and a lack of personal plans. The home was also required to put in place a training plan and a programme of activities for residents and to audit accidents,and other incidents. Further recommendations followed, in October and November of 2016, but by August of last year none of the improvements asked of the home 16 months earlier had been met.
At this point, improvement notices were issued as inspectors warned there were still concerns in areas including staffing, activities and food. “we saw no evidence of how these concerns had been positively addressed,” they said. Alarmingly, they added: “Senior management were unaware of any concerns or negative feedback from people using the service.”
Some of the most serious concerns included unsatisfactory management of plain relief with a number of medications recorded as being out of stock. Some staff lacked the required training or registrations. Inspectors were also kept in the dark about serious incidents. “We were... not made aware of incidents involving a resident absconding and of missing controlled drugs,” they said.
While the Care Inspectorate has moved quickly at this stage to try to deregister the home, some might question that residents had to endure unsafe conditions for so long. A spokesman told the Herald the most serious concerns had only emerged last year and added: “We became concerned about the quality of care provided at this service in August 2017. Despite continued support ... we have not been satisfied that progress has been sufficiently robust or sustained.”
