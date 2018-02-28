IT is normally a place of sanctuary where visitors can enjoy silence to read, browse or study.

But the peace and quiet of Riccarton Library at Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, was shattered by thousands of unwelcome visitors in the shape of a colony of bees.

The 5,000 bees were found in a wall cavity in the library and they were able to get in and out via a study room on the third floor of the building, which is being renovated.

Experts from the Scottish Bee Keepers Association have now safely relocated the bees to an apiary a few miles away, where they will be kept to make honey.

The university is now looking at establishing a managed colony on the roof of the library, which is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

Professor John Sawkins, deputy principal learning and teaching, said: “With honey bees currently in decline we were only too happy to work with the Scottish Bee Keepers Association to find the insects a new home. It was quite a large colony that was found and some of the cells were producing honey.

“The bee population currently have a mite problem, but our bees showed no sign, so they obviously enjoyed their home on campus.

“With spring fast approaching we will continue to work with the bee keepers to make sure these declining species are kept safe and have the best possible environment to thrive in.”

As part of the library renovations, cavities and gaps used by the bees were being filled in, which would have resulted in them being trapped. The bees were located using cameras inserted into the walls, then creating vibrations to disturb them.

Experts were able to remove panels and start to cut out the comb with the bees before placing it in a hive. Once the worker bees were clustered around the queen they were taken to their new home.

Tests showed the bees were healthy, with no signs of a varroa mite that has affected many colonies.

Edinburgh bee keeper Andy Anderson, 59, who has adopted the insects, said: “We are accustomed to being called in summer to deal with swarms of bees, but to be asked in February to remove an established colony of bees from a library is a first.

“From the amount of comb they had produced it looks like they had been there at least 18 months.”