MUSEUMS which saw their visitor figures tumble after their opening hours were cut are set to re-open seven days a week.

The Herald reported in January that visitor figures to key museums in Edinburgh had tumbled after their opening hours were reduced due to cost-cutting.

Opening hours at the five sites – which include the Museum of Edinburgh, the Museum of Childhood and the City Art Centre – were reduced from six or seven days to five in 2016.

The number of visitors had previously been stable at around 500,000 a year across the sites, including People's Story and the Writers' Museum.

Since the change, that number had fallen by 21 per cent, with 100,000 fewer visitors through the doors.

Now the city is to spend nearly £100,000 to re-open the museums.

Council culture convener Donald Wilson said last month the venues would be restored to six- or seven-day opening for the summer and festive periods to match demand.

The Edinburgh cultural figure Richard Demarco had lambasted the policy, saying that "Edinburgh boasts the fact it's the world capital of culture every festival, but these facts question whether it is fit to assume that title.

“I would hate to think that this year are we are going to have the same drop in numbers."

Now the council is considering plans which will see the museums re-open full time from June.

Cllr Wilson said 11 new members of staff would be employed.

A spokeswoman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “The support we have outlined for the city’s cultural venues this year is outstanding and will see us provide more investment in this area than we have in over a decade.

"This includes £95,000 towards in Museums and Galleries to realise new opening hours from June this year.

"Work is currently underway to enable a seven-day, 10am-5pm, operation to be in place ahead of the busier summer months.

"A report will go before Culture and Communities Committee (20 March) to ratify the council decision to implement the new hours of operation.”

Conservative culture spokesman Max Mitchell said the decision to open seven days a week all year round was "fantastic".

Green culture spokesman Alex Staniforth also welcomed the move.

He said: "It has always seemed that reducing hours was a bit of a false economy and I'm fairly confident that footfall and income will match the longer hours."

Glasgow's main museums, including the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the Riverside Museum, and the Gallery of Modern Art are open every day.