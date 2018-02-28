THE Brazen Head in Glasgow’s Gorbals is an establishment I’ve not, as of yet, crossed the threshold of in my never-ending quest for the perfect pint of Guinness.

It’s a Celtic shop, the giant banner hung across the façade gives that away, and by all accounts the atmosphere gets somewhat lively when the patrons’ team wins. Or draws. Or lose.

I am in no position to reveal whether the black stuff is any good; however, after spending four nights in the Petro Palace Hotel in St Petersburg, a wonderful city, last week, I’m confident I know what the match-day mood can be like.

It felt as if every one of the 500 travelling supporters for the Zenit game stayed in my hotel, and I have to say they were as good as green, white and gold. Although if I hear the song Sean South one more time I won’t be responsible for my actions.

They were loud. The language was fruity. We Scots have a worrying way of substituting the C word for nouns, verbs and adjectives.

And there were more than a few chaps who went over the weekly alcohol limit advised by doctors on an hourly basis.

When all together, even if they don’t mean it, Celtic supporters can be an intimidating lot because of their sheer numbers and ability to take over even the largest city. There were a few who I’m not ashamed to say terrified the life out of me.

However, they behaved themselves for the most part but that didn’t prevent the local law enforcers paying the hotel a visit in the early hours.

I didn’t see this, I was in the my bed like the old git I am, but when speaking to a couple of blokes the next day, they told me the St Petersburg polis were not to be messed with – they were in riot gear - as they told football fans in a pub having a drink to get to their beds.

Look, I’m not saying every Celtic fan over there was an angel. Drink can turn a nice guy into a daft ned. I saw plenty of them.

But the local police knew how many were on their way and while there was no major incidents at all, indeed the week went off rather well apart from the team’s abysmal display, the security at the match seemed heavy handed and unnecessary.

It took some fans an hour to get through security. I know this because I was there and even with press accreditation, which tends to open most doors, I was sent here, there and everywhere before forcing my way though a door.

It was freezing cold and yet I saw scores of Celtic fans left outside – and this was three hours before kick-off – while the staff looked on seemingly puzzled as to what these strangely clothed folk actually wanted.

I was told that when Zenit’s third goal went in, an angry Celtic fan threw his beer away in anger, which was out of order, and next thing a couple of tooled up coppers were on the scene and for a second or so things threatened to boil over.

Russia, lest we forget, although I wish I could, are hosting a World Cup in June when there will be hundreds of thousands of visiting supporters. They will drink beer, lots of it, some might even throw some about, and there are going to be late nights.

If riot police are called upon to shut up some boozy Scots, what the hell is going to happen when the English and Germans arrive?

And if security is as tight as it was last week for the World Cup, my advice for anyone going to games is to take their patience with them – which well-oiled football fans are not renowned for – because it’s going to take time to get through those doors.

I had to walk a mile in the snow to get to their stadium because the police would not allow the taxis any closer.

I wanted to go up to one of these stern-faced policemen and shout “can you now just chill out a bit?” But opted to do what I was told.

This was small potatoes compared to what is heading their way in the summer and it only firms my belief that it is simply wrong that this country will get to host the World Cup.

Perhaps they will know the world will be watching and everyone is going to be on their best behaviour. I fear the worst and hope I’m wrong.

AND ANOTHER THING

IT’S beginning to look awfully bleak for Dundee United.

Forced to sell their training ground for a major injection of working capital, fourth in the Championship and with no chance of automatic promotion, God only knows what will happen to this club if they spend another one, two or three years out of the top flight.

There are some Rangers fans delighted by this because they blame United for their woes, as if anyone at Tannadice had any influence over the antics of David Murray, Craig White or Charles Green.

Scottish football would be better with a strong Dundee United but unless there is an Arab who wants to buy the Arabs, this once grand name is going to struggle for a very long time indeed.