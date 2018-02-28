CAMPAIGNERS are urging a last minute rethink on plans to scrap the Forestry Commission in Scotland.
New legislation will see forestry become a government department if it gets the go-ahead tomorrow.
But critics have raised concerns about being “pulled too close into the Scottish Government” – as well as key expertise being lost.
Loading article content
Iain Laidlaw, from the Forestry Commission Trade Unions, said the industry feared being “dragged from pillar to post depending on the latest whim of the latest minister”.
He told the BBC: "Ministers last maybe a couple of years if they are lucky. Forestry is a much longer-term business than that."
The Forestry Commission currently operates as a non-ministerial government department responsible for forestry in England and Scotland.
Efforts to merge it into the Scottish Government have been criticised by MSPs, while civil servants have been accused of handling the changes “very badly indeed”.
Responding to suggestions of bullying, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "I have met with all the people that wish to meet with me and we have had discussions.
“There has been none of that and that would be completely inappropriate."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.