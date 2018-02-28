HOLYROOD’S Presiding Officer ruled against the SNP’s alternative Brexit Bill partly because of a fear it could lead to legislation around Scottish independence, the Herald understands.

Ken Macintosh worried that if Holyrood strayed beyond its current powers in anticipation of leaving the EU, it could be the start of a slippery slope, according to a senior source.

Mr Macintosh was concerned about a precedent that could lead to attempts to legislate in reserved areas in preparation for life outside the UK, the source said.

And this was a factor in his decision to declare the Bill outwith Holyrood’s competence.

In an unprecedented move, SNP ministers intend to press ahead with the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill regardless.

It is the first time a Scottish Government has proceeded with legislation in defiance of an opinion from the Presiding Officer since the outset of devolution in 1999.

The Bill is intended to ensure continuity of EU law in devolved areas after Brexit if London and Edinburgh cannot agree on the division and distribution of powers later this month.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday it was “very likely” that the Scottish Parliament would not give legislative consent to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill currently at Westminster.

The Scottish Government is insisting the Bill is amended in the House of Lords to ensure all devolved powers being repatriated from Brussels in 2019 go to Holyrood.

However the UK Government wants around 25 of the 111 devolved competencies involved to go to Westminster, pending agreement on UK-wide common frameworks in agriculture and fishing to protect the UK’s internal market.

All the Holyrood parties agree the repatriation of such powers to Westminster undermines the devolution settlement, which says they should go to Holyrood by default.

The SNP’s alternative Brexit Bill is intended to ensure EU law in devolved areas transfers into Scots law if the deadlock on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill continues past the March 22 deadline for amendments.

However SNP Brexit Minister Michael Russell has said the continuity Bill will be withdrawn if London and Edinburgh can reach a deal, and that that is his preferred option.

Mr Macintosh said the SNP’s Bill was outwith Holyrood’s powers because it would legislate in a number of ways that were incompatible with EU law, something forbidden by Section 29(2)(d) of the 1998 Scotland Act underpinning devolution.

He said the the Bill’s solution - suspending their effect until Brexit, when EU law no longer applies - was unworkable.

He said it was not possible for Holyrood to legislate in breach of the law now, even if it was in anticipation of acting lawfully under different future circumstances.

However the Scottish Government’s most senior law officer, the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, has declared the Bill is compatible for EU law, and it is acceptable to make provision now for life after Brexit, when different legal environment will apply.

Both men’s views are only opinions, meaning that, if the Bill is passed, it could well fall to the UK Supreme Court to make the final decision on whether it stands or falls.

Mr Wolffe is due to address MSPs on the issue at Holyrood this afternoon.