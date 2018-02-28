IT IS one of the longest-running land disputes of its kind in Scotland but the end is now in sight.

The first visualisation of 13 years of campaigning for a four-mile bike-friendly link connecting two East Lothian villages shows the work the community has put into the project.

It became possible after a landowner offered land to complete the final mile-long section to Drem from Gullane and East Lothian Council has hired consultants to prepare a feasibility and design study.

Campaigners, house building giant CALA Homes, the council and the partners of West Fenton Farm are discussing options for the remaining three miles to Gullane, which may include reduced speed limits, traffic calming measures and an off-road path.

The push is said to be one of the longest-running modern right of way battles in Scotland and means a safe route between the villages that separates cyclists and walkers from a dangerous main road.

Iain Monk, who is the spokesman for the Drem/Gullane Path Campaign annd pictured above with daughter Freya, 10, said: "The new path blueprints unveiled by CALA Homes represent a hugely significant milestone in our campaign to deliver a four-mile safe link connecting Gullane and Drem.

“For the first time the community will see what the first stretch from the Gullane end could look like.

"It is a very exciting step forward and we are pleased that CALA has invited our campaign group to help fine tune their designs."

He said: "The partners of West Fenton Farm have also signalled that they are prepared to discuss options to continue the path over their land.

"That is great news.

“With consultants developing plans for the Drem section of the route and council-led discussions planned with businesses, residents and other stakeholders in the middle section of the proposed link, the final pieces of the jigsaw seem to be falling into place.”