THE Scottish Conservatives have warned they may have to call off their spring conference because of the extreme weather.
The party is due to meet in Aberdeen from Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon.
However the heavy snow has put a question mark over the event, which is supposed to include speeches by Scottish leader Ruth Davidson and the Prime Minister.
In a message to all those due to attend, Lord McInnes, the director of the party in Scotland, said there would be an update on the “rapidly changing situation” tomorrow at 10am, when there was a “clearer idea of the forecast and travel conditions for Friday and Saturday”.
He said: “You will be aware of the severe weather across Scotland forecast for today and tomorrow.
“We are liaising closely with the police and relevant authorities to ensure that we are able to keep you informed of developments.
“In the meantime I would ask that everyone takes all due care in this difficult weather.”
The Scottish Conservatives chose Aberdeen to mark the party’s recent general election success across the north-east, when Tories defeated former SNP First Minister Alex Salmond and former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson.
A Conservative spokesman confirmed cancellation was an option if the weather conditions were deemed dangerous.
