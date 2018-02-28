Rangers chairman Dave King has lost an appeal against a court ruling forcing him to offer £11m for the club's remaining shares.

The Ibrox chief has been fighting the Takeover Panel which had ruled he and others acted together to force their way into the Ibrox boardroom two years ago.

In December Lord Bannatyne ruled in favour of the Takeover Panel that Mr King acted in concert with other shareholders when he bought a controlling stake in 2015.

But Mr King argued that a judge went "too far" in ordering him to make a mandatory offer at a price of 20p a share.

Lord Carloway has now said the appeal would be refused and the judges would give written reasons as soon as they could.

The original panel decided that a formal takeover should have been triggered after a group led by Mr King secured more than 30 per cent of the voting rights in Rangers.

That meant under the code of takeovers and mergers, they should make a cash offer to all other shareholders at the highest price paid in the 12 months before the offer was announced.

The takeover group – which included Park's Motor Group founder Douglas Park, Rangers Supporters Trust and Rangers First member George Taylor and Rangers fan George Letham – had always denied that they had acted 'in concert' to purchase shares in Rangers on December 31 2014 and 2 January 2015, at a time when a board said to be allied to Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley was in place.

But the Takeover Appeal Board (TAB) last year said that " the case for concluding that... Mr Letham and Mr King, at least, were acting in concert in purchasing the relevant shares becomes overwhelming".

The latest appeal deicison means that there is an obligation imposed on Mr King to make an offer for all the issued shares in Rangers not owned by him, Mr Letham, Mr Taylor and Mr Park.

According to JP Jenkins, which operates the platform in which Rangers equity is traded, the share price is currently at around 27.5p - 7.5p more than Mr King is being asked to pay for shares.

It means shareholders, in theory, would get more money for their shares by simply using the trading platform.

Lord Bannatyne in a previous hearing said that Mr King's argument that he did not have the funds to make the offer was "irrelevant".

The judge said: "When the respondent (Mr King) acting in concert bought shares in Rangers which took them over the 30% shareholding the respondent was aware that the purchase of such a shareholding would mean that a mandatory offer would be required."

Mr King had argued he had no control over trusts which held assets for his family but the judge decided he had had effective control.

Mr King previously told the panel committee that it had "fundamentally misinterpreted" what had occurred at Rangers and that his motivation was to "work together with supporters groups to restore proper standards of corporate governance of Rangers".

An original hearing committee blamed delays in an initial ruling on the case were "very substantially attributable to a lack of co-operation" by Mr King, which the Rangers chairman said was "unfounded and patently incorrect".