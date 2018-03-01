BORIS Johnson’s opponents have called on him to resign over his "reckless and irresponsible" comments on the Northern Irish border issue but the Foreign Secretary claimed a row was being stoked up artificially to frustrate Brexit.

After a leaked letter emerged in which the Cabinet Minister suggested the UK Government's focus should be on preventing a "significantly" harder border, his critics accused him of undermining the Good Friday Agreement.

But Mr Johnson pointed to a technological solution to maintaining a soft border with Ireland similar to the one used to facilitate the London congestion charge.

"What is going on at the moment is that the issue of the Northern Irish border is being used quite a lot politically to try and keep the UK in the customs union - effectively the single market - so we cannot really leave the EU, that is what is going on,” argued the Foreign Secretary.

"What the letter says is that, actually, there are very good solutions that you could put in place that would obviate, prevent any kind of hard border but would allow goods, people - people of course move totally freely anyway because of the common travel area - to move freely without let or hindrance whilst allowing the UK to come out of the customs union, take back control of our tariffs schedules, take back control of our commercial policy, take back control of our regulation. It is a very positive letter," he added.

But Owen Smith, the Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, condemned Mr Johnson's "reckless and irresponsible" comments and suggested Theresa May should sack him.

During PMQs, Ian Blackford the SNP denounced Mr Johnson as the "bumbling" Foreign Secretary who was making the UK a "laughing stock". He later made clear the Secretary of State’s position was now “untenable”.

The Prime Minister told MPs the draft legal text published by the European Commission - which contained a “backstop” plan for the Irish border that would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the customs union – “would, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish Sea”.

She went on: “No UK Prime Minister could ever agree to it. I will be making it crystal clear to President Juncker[the Commission President] and others that we will never do so.

“We are committed to ensuring that we see no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland but the December text also made it clear that there should continue to be trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, as there is today,” she added.

In Brussels, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, described the publication of the draft Commission text as a "key moment" in the process but signalled frustration at the lack of progress in the negotiations, telling reporters: "We must pick up the pace."

Earlier, Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesman, accused the EU of trying to use the Irish border issue to keep the whole of the UK in the single market and the customs union.

In Dublin, Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, suggested a common regulatory area could be viewed in the same way as the Common Travel Area between Britain and Ireland.

“A lot of the rules of the customs and single market would apply in the North and that means there doesn't have to be a hard border; so it is do-able,” he said.