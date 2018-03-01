A STUDY aimed at pushing back the invasion of American Mink in Scotland has found the predators are willing to travel more than 40 miles high-quality river sections.

Aberdeen University found it is possible to predict where invading mink, which threaten native bird and mammal species, will settle and that "few places, if any, are beyond reach of such an effective invader".

The study which looked at why mink choose to settle in areas where they do and therefore discover ways to more effectively prevent their spread, was published today in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

Scientists have now found that the way individuals attempt to re-colonise areas that have been previously cleared of this unwelcome species can be predicted, helping to focus control effort to the areas most at risk.

The research has taken place over the last decade when scientists worked alongside conservationists and many members of the public acting as volunteer citizen conservationists who sought to push back the invasion of the mink.

Professor Xavier Lambin, who led the research, said: “Mink originally escaped from fur farms all over rural Scotland since 1962 and are devastating to bird and mammal species living along waterways, including the water vole, a species with high cultural value in the UK.

"This is of huge concern to conservationists.”

Dr Yolanda Melero, an EU-funded fellow and also lead author, said: “We used DNA forensics to reconstruct the pedigree and place of birth of mink culled by conservation volunteers, and estimated the proportion of young mink who settled away from home.

"We found that there is ample potential for mink dispersal to compensate for the control effort. We found 77 per cent of mink had dispersed from their natal area, and 20 per cent of these travelled more than 40 miles (or 80km).

"Thus, few places, if any, are beyond reach of such an effective invader.

"It is possible to predict where re-invading mink would settle down by considering all options open to immigrants."

Callum Sinclair, the project manager for Scottish Natural Heritage, which funded some of the research, said: “As we look to build on the progress made so far in preventing the spread and dispersal of American mink, it is essential that we use our resources in the right places and at the right times."