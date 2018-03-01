PEOPLE across Scotland are being asked to take part in a major consultation to help shape future water and waste services.

Scottish Water has launched the six-month programme which will define service and spending priorities over the next 25 years.

The utility – the fourth biggest in the UK which supplies 1.35 billion litres of fresh clean water a day to its five million customers – is inviting views on its proposals and ambitions for the coming decades.

Douglas Millican, Scottish Water chief executive, said: “To keep delivering a world-class water service, we must take a long term view.

"It is essential that we seek to understand the likely future challenges and opportunities, making the right choices to support the needs of current and future customers.

"I look forward to hearing views from customers on our ambitions.”

Communities and stakeholders are being asked to consider three key ambitions which it is proposed will underpin Scottish Water’s activities including delivering a consistently leading customer experience, keeping customer prices low by driving further innovation and efficiency through smart investment choices and increasing reliability.

Mr Millican said: “In preparing our proposals we have researched customer views on the services we provide and have examined the trends and driver of change looking ahead towards the middle of this century. The world is changing at a dramatic pace and customers will remain at the heart of our business.

“We are a leading utility and proud that Scottish households trust their water services more than any other consumer sector. But we are ambitious to do more and to reach a level where our services are truly reliable and sustainable for future generations.”

The consultation is open until August and responses will help form Scottish Water’s planning for the future.

Visitors to events later this year including the Royal Highland Show, the Ideal Home Show and Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival and Pride events in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be able to participate in person in the consultation. Work will be undertaken in rural and island communities to promote the consultation and encourage participation.

The consultation can be completed online at www.yourwater.scot