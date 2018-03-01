Television historian Professor Bettany Hughes will be speaking in St Andrews as part of UK-wide series of events which aim to expand the teaching of classical subjects.

A well-known broadcaster, writer and ancient historian, Professor Hughes will give a public lecture called “The Story of Us” on the power and perils of storytelling from prehistory to the present day.

The talk will take a particular focus on classical culture - from Helen of Troy to Empress Theodora, asking why we choose to tell the stories we do about ourselves and how we can use those narratives as a potent agent of change.

Aimed at an audience with no prior knowledge of the classical world, the illustrated talk is one of a series of events promoting the teaching and learning of classical studies.

Dr Jon Hesk of the School of Classics said it is a great opportunity for our own students and the general public to hear from one of the UK’s most engaging and entertaining broadcasters in person".”

Professor Hughes is well-known on television, with her most recent broadcast series including Eight Days that Made Rome (Channel 5) Venus Uncovered (BBC 4), and Genius of the Ancient World (BBC 4).