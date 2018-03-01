Television historian Professor Bettany Hughes will be speaking in St Andrews as part of UK-wide series of events which aim to expand the teaching of classical subjects.
A well-known broadcaster, writer and ancient historian, Professor Hughes will give a public lecture called “The Story of Us” on the power and perils of storytelling from prehistory to the present day.
The talk will take a particular focus on classical culture - from Helen of Troy to Empress Theodora, asking why we choose to tell the stories we do about ourselves and how we can use those narratives as a potent agent of change.
Loading article content
Aimed at an audience with no prior knowledge of the classical world, the illustrated talk is one of a series of events promoting the teaching and learning of classical studies.
Dr Jon Hesk of the School of Classics said it is a great opportunity for our own students and the general public to hear from one of the UK’s most engaging and entertaining broadcasters in person".”
Professor Hughes is well-known on television, with her most recent broadcast series including Eight Days that Made Rome (Channel 5) Venus Uncovered (BBC 4), and Genius of the Ancient World (BBC 4).
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.