The Scottish Episcopal Church will celebrate a significant and historic event as it consecrates its first female Bishop today.

The Rev Canon Anne Dyer will be consecrated as Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney at a special service in St Andrew’s Cathedral, Aberdeen on Thursday March1, at 1pm.

The service will be attended by around 500 people including people from churches across the diocese – both mainland and island - and from the wider church as well as from other churches and faith communities across the UK and from the Episcopal Church (US).

