IT makes for depressing reading.

With industry figures suggesting 35 per cent of UK music venues have closed in the last 10 years, the roll-call in Scotland is sobering. It includes Aberdeen’s Downstairs and Gilcomston Bar, and such Edinburgh stalwarts as Studio 24 and the Picture House. When Studio 24 announced it was to shut in May last year, it didn’t mince its words.

Management said they had spent years “investing thousands upon thousands in sound-proofing and legal fees in order to stay open”. But it was no use: “Complaining neighbours and harsh council-enforced sound restrictions” had won the day.

“Calton Road once pulsed with music – from The Venue, to The Bongo on New Street to Studio 24,” the venue added in an emotional Facebook post. “This part of the Old Town is almost silenced now. It’s the heart of the city, but the beat has been silenced.”

In Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut – where Oasis were famously discovered – has raised concerns about planning applications that could affect its future. There have been three in the last five months alone.

It’s a problem the Scottish Government recognises, and earlier this month it confirmed the “agent of change” principle would be included in future planning guidance. This means whoever introduces a change to an area – for example, a developer building flats – will be expected to mitigate noise complaints. Ministers even wrote to councils directly, asking them to act now. The move was warmly welcomed by campaigners. UK Music chief executive Michael Dugher described it as a “landmark victory for all those who fought so hard to safeguard the future of music venues in Scotland”.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts & Events, said it was a huge step in protecting Scotland’s live music scene, adding: “It removes a crippling threat that loomed over our music venues for too long.”

But some worry it doesn’t go far enough. It is, after all, only guidance – not legislation.

Creating cultural quarters in Scotland’s cities is one idea that was floated. Could Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow or Edinburgh’s Cowgate soon be designated cultural hubs? It’s an interesting idea.