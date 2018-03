BUS journeys have slumped as high prices and service cuts force thousands of Scots on to the roads, according to campaigners.

And they claim it has dealt a devastating blow to government moves to ease congestion and cut harmful emissions.

New figures show that the number of bus passenger numbers has dropped by 10 per cent over the past five years. Data from Transport Scotland reveals that the bus is the only mode of transport which has experienced a drop in use since 2011/12.

