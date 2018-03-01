BUS journeys have slumped as high prices and service cuts force thousands of Scots on to the roads, according to campaigners.

And they claim it has dealt a devastating blow to government moves to ease congestion and cut harmful emissions.

New figures show that the number of bus passenger numbers has dropped by 10 per cent over the past five years. Data from Transport Scotland reveals that the bus is the only mode of transport which has experienced a drop in use since 2011/12.

In contrast, over the past five years car traffic, seen as a major cause of air pollution, rose 5% and bikes increased 15%, ScotRail passengers rose by 16%, air passengers by 22% and ferry passengers by five per cent.

Meanwhile, bus fleet sizes have dropped by 16% and fares have risen by 5% in real terms. Despite the dip, in the last year three out of four public transport journeys were still made by bus.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf admitted the decline in the use of buses was “concerning” but stressed the Government was committed to reducing the harmful effects of air pollution and climate change.

It comes a month after the issue of First Bus rate increases were discussed at the Scottish Parliament. Fares for under-16s rose by 40%, single adult fares increased by a further 15% while unaccompanied child fares were withdrawn entirely.

Dr Richard Dixon, director of Friends of the Earth Scotland, warned the decline could be terminal if the Scottish Government does not act to “level the playing field between bus fares and car costs”.

He said: “It is little surprise that bus patronage is falling as routes are cut and prices rise ahead of inflation. Buses are a big part of the solution to our air pollution crisis because they can each keep many, many cars off the road, yet people are being forced by rising fares to chose to drive instead.

“The Transport Bill gives the opportunity for all parties to give more control of buses to local councils and curb the profit-taking that is driving bus fare rises.”