FIGURES showing a boom in air travel “make a mockery” of Ryanair’s claim it was forced to close its Glasgow Airport base due to high taxes, critics have said.

The budget airline said hundreds of jobs are at risk as it shifts the bulk of its operation to Edinburgh, with routes operating from Glasgow slashed from 23 to just three.

It blamed the decision on the Scottish Government’s failure to cut Air Passenger Duty, insisting it had run out of patience.

But John Finnie, the Scottish Greens’ transport spokesman, said official statistics showing a rise in air travel “make a mockery of Ryanair’s claim that they’ve scrapped routes, and potentially jobs, from Glasgow Airport just to move them 50 miles along the road to Edinburgh Airport because the government won’t cut APD”.

He added: “These statistics prove that the aviation industry is the mode of transport that least needs a tax cut.”

There were 26.9 million air terminal passengers at Scottish airports in 2016 – up 6 per cent over the year. Edinburgh Airport had the highest number, but Glasgow’s share also increased.

Earlier this week, Ryanair said it will operate 11 new routes from Edinburgh, but close its Glasgow Airport base – putting 300 jobs at risk.

Chief commercial officer David O’Brien said Brexit was a factor but also placed the blame on ministers for failing to act over APD.

He said: “Ryanair regrets these cuts in the weaker Glasgow market where efforts to stimulate low fare demand are severely hampered by the continuing burden of APD.

“As a result, we will transfer our Glasgow International-based aircraft to Edinburgh in November where we will offer 11 new low fare routes – 45 in total including London Stansted – and deliver over 3.5 million passengers per annum at Edinburgh Airport.”

SNP ministers have pledged to replace APD with a cheaper Scottish Air Departure Tax (ADT), but the plans have faced delays due to a row over an exemption currently in place for Highland and islands flights.

Last year, the Scottish Conservatives suggested the SNP were playing politics by shelving the scheme to gain Budget support from the Greens.

Scottish Tory shadow economy secretary Dean Lockhart said Ryanair’s announcement was a “blow to the thousands of passengers who use its routes from the west coast”.

He added: “It underlines the importance of sorting out an approach on air passenger duty which can ensure airlines feel confident staying at airports like Glasgow, and helps boost tourism in future.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the low-cost airline’s move was “clearly very disappointing for Glasgow Airport and the staff who will be affected”.

She added: “The continued uncertainty around Brexit is having a negative impact on route development in Scotland.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Ryanair and other airlines, and to support all Scottish airports, to do everything possible to grow the number of international routes to and from Scotland.”

She said the Scottish Government was committed to reducing ADT by 50 per cent by 2021, adding: “But this has been deferred until the issues raised in relation to the Highland and island exemption have been resolved to ensure that the devolved powers are not compromised.”

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said it was “bitterly disappointed at this decision”.

He added: “This is a result of the airline’s review of its single aircraft bases, however, we have been left in no doubt it is also a consequence of the Scottish Government’s inability to introduce its proposed 50 per cent cut in ADT.

“Despite clear and repeated warnings from both airports and airlines about the potential impact of this policy not being implemented, we are now faced with a stark scenario that includes the loss of 20 services and a significant number of jobs.”