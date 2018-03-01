AN East Renfrewshire old people's home will close within three weeks over concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate.

The watchdog successfully applied to have the registration of Greenlaw Grove care home, in Newton Mearns suspended at Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday.

This means the home can no longer operate after 21st March and 47 residents will have to be moved to new homes before then.

Inspectors had demanded changes last August in areas including nutrition, safe management of medicines, care plans, staffing, training and activities, after the home was rated unsatisfactory on all four of its standard measures of quality.

However the requirements they asked for were not met.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “Our lawyers sought the urgent closure of Greenlaw Grove care home at Hamilton Sheriff Court today. The sheriff made an order suspending the care home’s registration to take effect from 21 March 2018. We strongly welcome that.

“This means the home cannot continue to operate after 21 March, which will help keep people safe where they would otherwise have been at significant risk.

"It is extremely rare for us to take action of this nature and we do so only when we must protect people from harm.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues at East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents’ needs are met and that appropriate plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for all residents of Greenlaw Grove ahead of 21 March.

“We understand this will be a really worrying time for relatives and their families. Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights. Anyone with a concern about a care service is urged to contact us."

A spokesman for Greenlaw Grove, owned by Thistle Healthcare Ltd, said the home had made improvements but accepted the outcome. However the owners had hoped for longer to help residents and their families look for alternative accommodation.

A spokesperson for Greenlaw Grove said: “While we’re obviously disappointed by this decision, we’ll do everything we can to support our residents and their families during what will be a very difficult time. Our strong preference was for a longer timescale to allow a smoother transition to alternative accommodation for our residents and their families, who remain our number one concern.”