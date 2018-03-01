THE SNP is facing questions about its handling of former minister Mark McDonald as part of a Holyrood inquiry into sexual misconduct.

Chief whip Bill Kidd is due to give evidence on his party’s approach to the problem at parliament’s standards committee today.

Susan Ruddick, the SNP’s corporate development manager, will appear alongside him.

The committee is examining how Holyrood responds to sexual misconduct and harassment in light of a wave of cases coming to light in politics and other workplaces.

The SNP has been criticised for failing to come to a decision on Mr McDonald’s future in the party.

The Aberdeen Donside MSP quit as the minister for childcare and early years on November 4 after admitting to “inappropriate” conduct, but downplayed its seriousness.

A week later he admitted he had caused a woman “considerable distress and upset”.

A second complaint then surfaced, and the SNP suspended him on November 16.

However the party is still investigating his conduct with the help of a firm of private investigators.

It is understood a report went to SNP HQ in recent days, and is likely to be discussed by the party’s ruling national executive committee on Saturday.

However it is expected to be several weeks before the process concludes, as it will also involve the SNP’s discipline committee and an appeal stage.

Mr Kidd will appear alongside his counterparts from the four other Holyrood parties.

An SNP insider said there was an expectation the McDonald case would come up.