WHILE public bodies may have closed their doors as a result of the Arctic conditions sweeping Scotland yesterday, workers in the private sector are not automatically entitled to stay at home in the event of severe weather conditions.

As the weather worsened increasing numbers of commercial businesses also closed their doors, but both employers and employees are often uncertain of what their rights are in the face of major disruption such as the “beast from the East”.

Although the rules surrounding weather-related disruption in the workplace are a morass of ifs and buts, there are some basic ground rules in employment law.

If you are unable to get to work due to travel problems caused by the weather, an employer is not obliged to pay you for any days you miss, unless your contract says differently. However the best approach for both parties is to have a conversation – the UK Government suggests employees offer to work from home, take a day’s leave or offer to make the time up later. Some may resent taking leave in such circumstances, but for other employees it may be preferable if the alternative is losing a day’s pay.

On the other hand, if your own workplace is closed due to disruption, your employer can’t normally deduct pay – although they might be able to ask you to work at another centre, or at home. If you don’t usually work from home, your employer can’t normally insist you do, though – unless your contract says they can.

Hannah Parsons, a solicitor at DAS Law said despite the rules, employers and employees alike are best to attempt to be flexible – even if, for example, there is no rule against deducting pay from an employee stranded at home by the snow.

“Bad weather is an obstacle which is outside of anyone’s control and it is inadvisable to create incentives for employees to risk their safety attempting to get to work in poor conditions,” she said.

School closures can also cause problems for parents who work, especially when the decision is taken late – like that taken by Glasgow on Wednesday morning. Ms Parsons said closure at short notice would usually constitute a family emergency relating to a dependent – so an employee would be entitled to time off to arrange care for their children. “This type of leave does not have to be paid, although an employer may choose to have a different policy,” she said.

If an employer cannot open their workplace due to bad weather, they should not deny employees pay for that day, she added. “Withholding pay when employees are unable to work through no fault of their own could be an unauthorised deduction from wages,” she added.

Again, though there is a caveat – some contracts include a ‘lay off’ clause, permitting temporary spells of reduced pay when a workplace is not open.

The bottom line is that communication is key, as well as checking the wording of your individual contract. Also –although it may come too late in the current freeze – employers and workers are encouraged to plan ahead, putting in place a travel disruption policy, and making sure people know what is in it, and what contacts say about having to show up to work in extreme circumstances.