MSPs are expected to agree that the Scottish Government’s Brexit continuity Bill should be treated as emergency legislation.

The move, if backed, would mean the legislation would be rushed through the Scottish Parliament on a much-shortened timetable, allowing it potentially to be approved in just three weeks.

Ministers in Edinburgh insist this is necessary as the legislation must be passed before the UK Government’s European Union (Withdrawal) Bill makes its final passage through the House of Lords.

