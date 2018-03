The number of motorists caught using a mobile phone illegally has almost halved since penalties for offenders were doubled, new figures show.

Around 39,000 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued to drivers between March and December last year compared with 74,000 during the same period in 2016, according to police data.

The 47% decline is due to a combination of harsher punishments, road safety campaigns and a lack of enforcement due to reductions in traffic officer numbers, according to the AA.

