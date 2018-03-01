INVERLEITH HOUSE in Edinburgh has announced a major art and poetry exhibition for this summer.

The venue, part of the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh (RBGE), at the centre of controversy when it was announced it would close full time as a contemporary art venue in 2016.

However this summer it is to stage a show, The Lost Words, which will feature artwork from Jackie Morris and poems from the acclaimed writer Robert Macfarlane.

The Lost Words is based on the book of the same name, and will run from May 19 to September 2.

The book has own a clutch of prizes and has sold 100,000 copies.

The RBGE said the book was a "great new rallying cry for reverence of Britain's flora and fauna" and will be staged in Inverleith House, which until 2016 had a regular contemporary art show programme.

The exhibition was first staged at Compton Verney in Warwickshire.

Last summer the venue staged a show, Plant Scenery of the World from July to October.

However the future of its Arts Advisory Group, formed after the furore over Inverleith House, is uncertain, with chair Robert Wilson becoming chair of Creative Scotland.

The opening of The Lost Words coincides with Connect with Nature, a festival of nature writing, reading and illustration reflecting the underlying theme of the exhibition.

Participating authors and illustrators include Mark Cocker, Esther Woolfson, Jim Crumley, Chitra Ramaswarmy, Samuel Tongue, Malachy Tallack, Darren Woodhead and Jackie Morris.

It is supported by the John Muir Trust, Scottish Book Trust and Scottish Poetry Library.

Dr Ian Edwards, head of events and exhibitions, said: "The programme includes a very wide variety of artistic and cultural genre, including visual art, illustration, literature, music, theatre and craft.

"There is an unprecedented level of engagement and community participation and it will attract new audiences from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences.

"Furthermore, because of the underlying themes of native species and young people we have provided more opportunities for our own horticultural and scientific staff, our students, volunteers and community partners, and our members to become actively involved in devising, delivery and participating in the programme.”

Regius Keeper Simon Milne said: “The role of botanic gardens has never been more directly related to the conservation of the environment at home and around the world.

"In developing our longer term arts programme, as recommended by our Arts Working Group, the intention is to ensure all activities within the four Gardens of RBGE amplify our mission in plant science and conservation horticulture."