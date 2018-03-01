A KEY vote on whether to rush through emergency legislation on Brexit has been brought forward by more than three hours in the face of extreme weather conditions.
Holyrood will close hours early to cope with the biggest storm in nearly a decade – with all other business postponed.
MSPs are expected to agree that the Scottish Government’s Brexit continuity Bill should be treated as emergency legislation.
The move, which will be voted on today, would see the legislation rushed through the Scottish Parliament on a shortened timetable, allowing it to be approved in just three weeks.
Scottish ministers insist this is necessary as the legislation must be passed before the UK Government’s Brexit Bill makes its final passage through the House of Lords.
They have brought forward the Bill as an alternative to the UK legislation, amid an ongoing dispute over what devolved administrations have branded a “power grab” by Westminster.
A separate vote today that would have seen the Forestry Commission abolished has been postponed due to the weather.
The so-called “Beast from the East” has brought widespread chaos to Scotland’s central belt, as trains and buses were cancelled and thousands of drivers were stranded on motorways.
An unprecedented highest level of red alert was issued yesterday that warned people to avoid travelling completely due to a "risk to life" from the huge Siberian snow storm.
Holyrood officials said First Minister’s Questions will go ahead today as planned, followed immediately by the Brexit vote.
