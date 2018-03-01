THE Scottish Tories have cancelled their spring conference because of the extreme weather.

Leader Ruth Davidson said the decision has been reached “reluctantly”, but the amber travel warning meant she had to put the safety of delegates first.

The cancellation is expected to cause a financial headache for the Tories because of lost income from event sponsors and exhibitors.

READ MORE: Brexit vote pushed forward as storm forces Holyrood to close early

The party had been due to meet in Aberdeen from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon, with speeches from Ms Davidson on Friday and the Prime Minister on Saturday.

In a tweet, Ms Davidson thanked the police and the Scottish Government experts for giving the party advice.

She said: “Delegates safety comes first, so reluctantly @ScotTories conference is now cancelled due to Amber warning being extended into tomorrow.

“My thanks to Police Scotland, the SG Resilience Unit and Scot Gov ministers who have kept us informed of changing weather and travel situation.”

In a message to attendees, Lord McInnes, the director of the party in Scotland, said: "It is with deep regret that I have to inform you in the interests of safety we have had no choice but to cancel the Conference.

"The Met Office has extended the severe Amber warning until 10am tomorrow morning which means no travel during this time. We cannot allow our Conference to put any attendee at risk.

"We will of course be in touch with everyone next week with regard to the planning of a subsequent replacement event.

"Again I offer my apologies for this cancellation."

The Scottish Conservatives chose Aberdeen to mark the party’s general election success in the north east, when Tories defeated former SNP First Minister Alex Salmond and former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson.