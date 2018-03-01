THE ARMY have been called in to help deal with the chaos caused by the relentless Beast of the East snow storm.
In Lincolnshire, police asked the Ministry of Defence to send help in the region where some villages were hit by two feet of snow. A critical incident was declared after reports of dozens of traffic incidents.
The armed forces were at work across the county to free police resources to concentrate on major incidents.
Ten vehicles were deployed by RAF Waddington to help focus on getting out to vulnerable people who rely on adult and social care.
"At about lunchtime yesterday, we realised we were overrun with requests from the 82 volunteers that we had out. And, at that point, we made the request to central government for military assistance,” said Lincolnshire’s deputy chief constable, Craig Naylor.
“Thankfully, our military as usual have come to our aid. So we have military officers and troops on the ground with four-wheel-drive vehicles assisting our volunteers again today.”
Mr Naylor said military personnel were helping those who were housebound or who needed medical assistance.
The MoD said: “The RAF is assisting in helping to transport health staff to hospitals and support health workers in visiting vulnerable people in the community in Lincolnshire following heavy snowfall.”
