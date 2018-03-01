THE Glasgow Film Festival has resumed following a closure due to the extreme weather.
The Glasgow Film Theatre, the key venue of the festival, is open today (Thursday March 1) until 10.45pm.
The CCA, another venue in the annual festival, is closed today and is expected to re-open tomorrow.
Cineworld is currently closed and will make an announcement on when it will re-open: special event screenings of Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day and Attack on Titan today are cancelled.
Allan Hunter, co-director of the festival, said: "We regret having to cancel screenings and disappoint our loyal, understanding audiences.
"Safety has been paramount.
"I am happy to say screenings have resumed and we will do our utmost to restore the full programme as soon as possible.
"We are touched by all the messages of support, by the extraordinary commitment of the staff and volunteers and want people to know we are doing everything we can to ensure that the show goes on."
The festival closes on Sunday 4 March with the world premiere of the Scotland-made documentar, Nae Pasaran.
