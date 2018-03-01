An alert has been sounded after sections of a Glasgow maternity hospital roof have fallen off.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed that " a number of panels" from the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital came free.

The health board said an area had been cordoned off around the building as a precaution as safety experts assess the damage.

The health board said nobody was hurt and Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council have been notified.

Dennistoun councillor Allan Casey put out a "please be careful warning" saying that it "looked like" like some of the cladding has came loose.

It came after unconfirmed reports on social media of a "major incident" at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Pictures circulated showing damage to the roof of the maternity building.

Reports suggested debris from the roof had fallen into the environs of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Mr Casey said: "I am hearing reports that part of the roof has sustained some serious damage, in and around Alexandra Parade & Wishart Street please be careful."

He added: "I have been in contact with NHS GGC who have confirmed there has been no injuries or patients affected. I would just like to thank everyone for the speedy response to this incident."

Morgan Casey who posted a video of the roof put on Facebook: "The roof is actually flapping about. Guys stay well clear."

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said in a brief statement: " We can confirm that a number of roof panels have become dislodged or loose from the roof of the Princess Royal Maternity.

"Our estates team are on site at present assessing the damage and making the surrounding area safe. Police Scotland and Glasgow city council have been notified. "

"No-one was injured in the incident and patient care has not been disrupted. "



