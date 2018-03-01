ONE fifth of Scottish Parliament workers have experienced sexual harassment or sexist behaviour, a survey has found

A confidential poll of more than 1,000 employees last year – set up after revelations emerged about sexual harassment in Scottish politics – found 30 per cent of women and six per cent of men had fallen victim while working at Holyrood.

Political figures branded the findings “shocking” and called for urgent action to remove sexual harassment from public life.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: “This report only underlines the fact that we need to act in order to remove sexual harassment from public life.

“In response, the Scottish Conservatives intend to put in place new measures to make clear the standards we expect from elected and non-elected members.

“The Scottish Parliament has acted thoroughly in order to face this issue head on. We support the measures that the parliament has indicated it will put in place, and officers of the parliament are assured of our participation and support.

"All parties must now demonstrate a zero tolerance approach to support current staff and ensure that nobody feels deterred from a career in politics and public life in future.”

For women, sexist comments were the most common complaint. One fifth said they had experienced this, compared to just two per cent of men.

Unwanted physical contact had affected nine per cent of women, while 16 per cent reported looks or leers.

For those who had experienced sexual harassment, 45 per cent said it came from an MSP, 40 per cent said the perpetrator was a member of the Scottish Parliament staff and a fifth said an MSP’s staff member was responsible.

The perpetrators were reported to be predominantly male and in a position of power, and the most common response when victims were asked what they had done about such behaviour was nothing.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the findings made "difficult reading".

He said: "I am sorry that people have experienced this type of behaviour while working here. I am determined to address this.

"The party leaders and SPCB (Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body) members have seen the results and all accept the report findings in full.

"All have reiterated their strong commitment to tackling these issues and to ensuring a zero-tolerance approach is not simply a policy statement but is a daily reality for those who work here.

"With that in mind, the Joint Working Group which was set up earlier this year has been considering the findings and has already started to identity the key strands of work it will take forward to address the issues raised by the report."

Officials said training will be provided for managers on the back of the findings.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, said his party has a “a zero tolerance approach to harassment of any kind”.

He added: “The results of this survey are shocking and we welcome the fact that the Scottish Parliament is taking action immediately to address the issues they raise.

“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable and it is incredibly worrying that there is so little confidence in the reporting mechanisms.”