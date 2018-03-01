FORMER Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has repeated his calls for corroboration in Scots Law to be abolished as he condemned the latest rape statistics as “truly shameful”.

He pointed to figures showing the conviction rate is now the lowest in eight years – with the number of guilty verdicts in cases making it to court declining from 49 to 39 per cent.

The long-serving former MSP blamed Nicola Sturgeon for “casting aside” legislation aimed at removing the need for corroboration, which requires a conviction to be based on at least two independent sources of evidence.

Mr MacAskill said: “The real horror though was pointed out by Rape Crisis Scotland which pointed out there had been 1,878 reports of rape or attempted rape, yet only 98 convictions. That figure's truly staggering. It's also no doubt why the organisation stated the law of corroboration needs to be looked at once again.

“All this at a time when consciousness of sexual abuse has never been higher because of the Harvey Weinstein affair or, sadly, allegation about foreign aid workers. To be going backwards therefore when so much effort has gone into tackling it over recent years is truly awful.”

He said Holyrood “smugly gave itself a standing ovation” when it passed recent laws targeting psychological abuse, but was badly letting down victims of rape by failing to get rid of corroboration. The long-standing requirement has been criticised for making sexual offence convictions difficult to secure.

Writing in The Scotsman newspaper, Mr MacAskill added: “If the current laws aren't working as well as they should, the new ones will face an even harder challenge.

“That's why the routine requirement for corroboration in Scots law has to go. It's a deeply divisive issue in the Scottish legal and political world but long overdue for removal.

“I know better than most as I brought in legislation for its removal. It was hugely politically controversial and I must take responsibility for failing to build a consensus."

Mr MacAskill insisted the “routine requirement for corroboration” was denying access to justice for tens of thousands of people.

He added: “Ironically, the delay has been caused by the First Minister, who has otherwise improved the rights of women, but cast aside the proposed legislation to remove corroboration.

"So both she and Parliament owe it to victims of rape and indeed all crimes to allow access to justice. Many brave women forsook anonymity to support previous efforts only to be badly let down.”