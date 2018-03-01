NICOLA Sturgeon has insisted the ongoing row between the Scottish and UK governments over post-Brexit powers is a “fundamental issue of principle”.

The First Minister said compromise was not an option when it comes to which devolved powers should return to Holyrood after the UK leaves the European Union.

Her comments came as MSPs voted to consider their own rival Brexit Bill using emergency legislation, in a move aimed at turning up the heat on Westminster.

Edinburgh and London have been locked in talks for months over more than 100 devolved powers which are set to transfer from Brussels to Westminster following Brexit.

The Scottish Government insists they should all fall under the control of Holyrood after the March 2019 exit date, and has rejected offers from Downing Street to send the majority north of the border.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We continue to seek agreement with the UK government. There will be discussions next week. I hope we can reach agreement, but I think it’s really important that people understand the issue at stake here.

“I’ve heard it described as being a very short distance between the two governments. On one of looking at it, that may be true. But there is a really important issue of principle.

“This is not one of these situations where we have both got our positions and we meet in the middle in some vague way. This is a fundamental issue of principle.

“The latest proposals from the UK government would involve consultation with the Scottish Parliament and other devolved administrations around issues that are part of our responsibility.

“I don’t think consultation is enough. I think it should be the consent of the Scottish Parliament that is required.”

The Scottish Government's Brexit Continuity Bill will now be fast-tracked through Holyrood on a shortened timetable, with a final vote due within three weeks.

The legislation is an alternative to the UK Government’s Brexit Bill, which Scottish ministers have said they cannot support until the so-called “power grab” is taken out.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said it was necessary to act quickly to ensure the Bill becomes law before Westminster’s does.

He said: "In the absence of an agreement about a common UK approach and in the defence of devolution, this parliament must prepare itself to assert, if it has to, the right to legislate itself about the devolved consequences of EU withdrawal."

He added: "Without it, not only are we defenceless but our negotiating position as a government is severely weakened."

He said Scottish ministers would continue to negotiate with their UK counterparts – and pledged to scrap the rival Brexit Bill if agreement is reached.

He added: "I am confident that this parliament can give the Continuity Bill the scrutiny it deserves in the next few weeks."

Conservative Adam Tomkins argued there "is no emergency" and the Continuity Bill is "unwelcome, unnecessary and dangerous".

He said: "It is the SNP who are treating this parliament with disdain in seeking to rush through controversial legislation, significant elements of which may well be beyond our competence altogether."

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has ruled the Continuity Bill is not within the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence – but the Lord Advocate has indicated otherwise.

Mr Tomkins said “ploughing on regardless” risked inviting legal challenges and could bring the parliament into disrepute.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon insisted the time is "right" to press ahead with a Scottish National Investment Bank, as she came under fire due to delays to the project.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, she insisted the new institution would be “truly transformational”.

But Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson lambasted the plans and said the scheme was first put forwards almost a decade ago.