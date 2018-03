THERE was a sombre start to FMQs, as Ruth Davidson reminded everyone to heed the travel advice and not square up to the beast from the east.

“Including, I am sad to say, Scottish Conservative activists who are preparing for our party conference - it is now off.”

Nicola Sturgeon sympathised. The thought of those tweedy gents and pearly queens shuffling round Aberdeen like Napoleon’s army retreating from Moscow was too much to bear.

