SCOTLAND’S second largest health board has been forced to ask the military for help ferrying medical staff to its hospitals because of the extreme weather.
NHS Lothian, which operates 21 hospitals serving 800,000 people in Edinburgh and three surrounding councils, has formally requested assistance from the Ministry of Defence.
It follows the board issuing a plea to off-duty staff, particularly registered nurses, to volunteer for work to help relieve the pressure of staff shortages. All routine non-urgent elective procedures and all hospital outpatient appointments were also cancelled yesterday and today.
However emergency and urgent elective procedures were still due to go ahead, with cancer surgery and patients made a priority.
The health board applied for help under the Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) protocol, which governs the Army’s intervention in civilian crises.
It is understood the Defence Secretary of State, Gavin Williamson, was required to give his consent, because of the sensitivity in deploying the military on Britain’s streets.
Scots-based soldiers deployed last night to transport NHS Scotland staff needed to deliver critical care services to and from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Western General.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Our Armed Forces stand ready to help as Britain is hit by severe weather. We’ve already seen the RAF helping doctors and nurses get to some of the most vulnerable people.
Our service personnel are showing great dedication and a spirited sense of duty as they support local authorities and keep people safe.”
NHS Scotland are facing a potentially critical situation because of the impact on weather conditions has had on their staff’s ability to move to and from work. In particular ensuring shift staff can get home to rest in order to return the following day. This affects over 200 staff in two hospitals.
NHS Lothian said: “Our staff have made heroic efforts to ensure the safe running of our services”.
