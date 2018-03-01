SCOTLAND’S second largest health board has been forced to ask the military for help ferrying medical staff to its hospitals because of the extreme weather.

NHS Lothian, which operates 21 hospitals serving 800,000 people in Edinburgh and three surrounding councils, has formally requested assistance from the Ministry of Defence.

It follows the board issuing a plea to off-duty staff, particularly registered nurses, to volunteer for work to help relieve the pressure of staff shortages. All routine non-urgent elective procedures and all hospital outpatient appointments were also cancelled yesterday and today.

Loading article content