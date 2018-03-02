COUNCIL bosses have been criticised after they cancelled a council meeting to ensure the safety of elected members and then told teachers to turn up for work, even though schools were closed because of the snow.

Perth and Kinross Council axed a meeting of the full council on Wednesday which was set to discuss a £20 million redevelopment of Perth City Hall.

They then later issued a blanket closure of all schools in the area yesterday.

However, teachers were then told to turn up for work as normal – or make their way to the closest school to their home if they were unable to reach their own.

If they felt unable to make it – or now had childcare issues as a result of school closures – they were told to “discuss it with a line manager”.

Taking to social media to defend the decision, the local authority tweeted: “As any member of school staff will tell you, there’s always plenty of work to do even when there are no pupils.”

In another tweet, they added: “We do not expect any member of staff, including teachers, to risk their own safety. The red weather warning does not cover the whole of Perth and Kinross. If staff do not feel they can get in safely, they should contact their line manager.”

Some teachers reacted angrily to the council’s approach. One who asked not to be named said: “It’s quite true that there’s always plenty to get on with - planning, marking, organisation and the like.

“But if it’s too unsafe for councillors to come into Perth for a meeting, how can they possibly ask staff to travel across the region to go to work when they’ve shut those places of work for safety reasons?

“Add to that the fact that vast numbers of teachers have school age children themselves and as such have to look after those kids when the schools are closed, its a nonsense.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “The decision to postpone yesterday’s council meeting was taken by the convener of the meeting on the basis of the most up-to-date advice, taking into account that elected members would have to travel from all over Perth and Kinross.

“No one is being asked to take risks with their safety.”