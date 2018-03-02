A FORMER cinema building in Leith is to be used as a venue for one of the city's key art festivals.

The State Cinema building is to be used by the Hidden Door festival, which runs for ten days in May and June.

The 1938 art deco cinema, currently empty, will accompany the nearby Leith Theatre as a venue for the festival, which has a programme of music, visual art, theatre, film, spoken word and dance.

The fifth running of the festival, from May 25 to June 3, includes an "expanded" event from the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which will present a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the super-hero film Blade, which stars Wesley Snipe.

The event, EIFF Play: Eternal Night, "will look and feel like walking into the trailblazing film which paved the way for the Marvel universe as it exists today" the festival said.

Programme highlights include Young Fathers, from Leith, who will play a "homecoming gig" after a recent UK tour.

The opening night will feature Gwenno, plus Stina Tweeddale of Honeyblood, Dream Wife and Nadine Shah.

Twelve companies will present new theatrical works, and the nearby Village Pub Theatre will stage three nights of mini-plays.

Thirty one artists will present visual art works for the festival.

There is also a spoken word line-up, with 12 artists alongside a Flint and Pitch night curated by Jenny Lindsay.

In the House of 1000 Stories as writers Kirsty Logan, Ryan Vance and Heather Parry explores the art of the short story.

David Martin, Creative Director of Hidden Door, said: “This year, Hidden Door feels like it has firmly established itself in the festival canon in Edinburgh.

"We are really excited to be working with a number Edinburgh’s acclaimed international festivals, such as Edinburgh International Film Festival, Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, Edinburgh International Children's Festival and Edinburgh International Science Festival - all bringing something surprising and new to the mix.

“We are proud to create a festival which celebrates the innovation and ambitious experimentation that is so strong in Scotland today."

Jack Hunter, Chair of Leith Theatre Trust, said: “Following the success of last year’s partnership, the event will deliver huge benefits for the Leith Theatre project, raising the profile of the campaign and helping our community-led trust to drive forward the regeneration of this important historic and cultural asset.

"The Festival will further showcase the building's potential as one of Scotland’s most exciting new music and arts venues."