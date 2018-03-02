LIKE Theresa May, who says the Scottish Government's Continuity Bill is unnecessary, Keith Howell (Letters, March1) should admit that there would be no need for one if, during 20 months of negotiations, the UK Government had respected the Scotland Act and allowed appropriate amendments to the UK Withdrawal Bill in the House of Commons. Tellingly, Mrs May didn't answer when she was asked in the House of Commons this week if she saw the four nations of the UK as equal partners. When she spoke of British Law rather than English Law and Scots Law it further illustrated her mindset.

The Continuity Bill is essential to protect the Scottish Parliament's powers, not drafted to advance independence or stop Brexit, as the 1988 Scotland Act is absolutely clear in that everything not specifically reserved to Westminster under Section 5 is automatically devolved to Holyrood.

The proposed Continuity Bill is not illegal as, apart from being judged competent and valid by Scotland's senior law officer, in Wales, which doesn't have the so-called "strongest devolved parliament on the planet" a similar Welsh Continuity Bill was approved by its Presiding Officer.

Economically and constitutionally, the Tory Brexit chaos is unravelling by the day and, whatever solution is found regarding the Irish border, the UK cannot leave the EU as a one-nation Britain.

Fraser Grant,

61 Warrender Park Road, Edinburgh.

WITH even a former Prime Minister urging the present Prime Minister to put country before party ("Major calls for free vote on Brexit deal as he slams PM’S ‘grand folly’", The Herald, March 1) the total mess of this Brexit is now obvious. The Tory Party has taken the population down the most dangerous road.

First, it fought a lacklustre campaign during the referendum which was held to placate Tory MPs terrified of Ukip. Secondly it has failed completely to form a credible position with which to discuss our future relationship with the EU. Thirdly a weak PM has no control over the crazy utterings of, amongst others, her Foreign Secretary. The Cabinet is divided over the way forward and she is not trusted by the devolved administrations.

Propping up her minority government is a Northern Ireland group and this should make her aware that she does not have the support of the country or even Parliament.

Let those who criticise the SNP Government reflect on the chaotic situation at Westminster.

Dave Biggart,

Southcroft,

Knockbuckle Road, Kilmacolm.

I WONDER how many of those who voted to leave the European Union now regret doing so and realise they have made a serious mistake? When they read of the huge problems the United Kingdom faces, in re-negotiating the favourable trade deals with many nations around the world that we already enjoy as a member of the EU, the difficulties of finding home-grown labour to take over the unattractive jobs in the farming and service industries, and the overall effects on many other sectors of the UK economy for many years, do they now understand the damage they have done?

The rash and ill-informed Brexiters gave no thought at all to the extremely complex inter-trading and transfer of parts between many EU and UK industries such as car manufacturing and engineering, or the value of free movement of people for jobs and/or holidays. Even the practical matter of an easy border crossing between Ireland and Northern Ireland was given no thought, nor the easy and customs-free daily transfer of goods, services and people across the Channel.

The ridiculous claims and accusations made then (and still being made) by such as Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and other Brexiters can now be seen as ill-advised, ill-informed and grossly misleading (“Fox clashes with former civil servant after scathing attack on Brexit policy”, The Herald February 28). Not only will the EU drive as hard a bargain as possible (if only to put off any of the other 27 member states from following the UK’s example), but re-creating similar trading deals with a large number of separate trading nations will be much more difficult and time-consuming than these ministers seem to think.

Future generations will look back in anger and disbelief that a few misguided politicians were allowed to get away with such policies, and principally just to save the Conservative Party from a major upheaval and possible collapse. And of course as always, it is not today’s career politicians but future generations who will pay the heavy price.

Iain A D Mann,

7 Kelvin Court, Glasgow.

IT was disappointing to read the letter from Peter A Russell (March 1) bemoaning the political posturing of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon, and even more disappointing to see it headlined on your Letters Pages. It should be no wonder to any thinking person that the immense political divide created by Brexit and its overwhelming rejection by Scots voters should result in strong postures from the principal antagonists.

On the question of leadership, I believe that Nicola Sturgeon is following the only sensible route open to her in seeking to protect Scottish interests and add her weight to the growing anti-Brexit mood in the UK which is the only way to force Mrs May to confront the folly of her conversion to the ranks of the ultra-Brexiters. To complain that the electorate deserves better is utterly naive in the current climate. It's exactly what voters have asked for.

Ken Gibb,

73 Crofthead Road, Ayr.

YET another new grandiose scheme from the Scottish Government. The new national investment bank would, we are told, make £2 billion of financing available to companies ("Sturgeon: Brexit makes investment bank vital", Herald Business, March 1). Can anyone tell us where the £2 billion would come from?

Jill Stephenson,

Glenlockhart Valley, Edinburgh.

DR Gerald Edwards (Letters, February 28) suggests that the SNP's minority Government cannot "speak for all of Scotland on issues that transcend everyday politics".

With 46.5 per cent of the Scottish vote in 2016 the SNP was prepared to run a minority government: with 42.6 per cent of the UK vote in 2017 Theresa May did not have the courage to form a minority government, and bought the support of the DUP. From that shaky position she speaks for all of the UK "on issues that transcend everyday politics".

People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Colin Campbell,

Braeside,

Shuttle Street, Kilbarchan.