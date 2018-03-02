Donald Trump has called for speedy and substantial changes to US gun laws and criticised legislators for being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to take action.

In a freewheeling, televised White House session that stretched for an hour, the president rejected his own party’s incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.

Giving hope to Democrats, he said he favoured a “comprehensive” approach to addressing violence like the shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month, although he offered no specific details.

Mr Trump again voiced his support for expanded background checks, endorsed increased school security and mental health resources, and reaffirmed his support for raising the age to 21 for purchasing some firearms. He also mentioned arming teachers, and said his administration, not Congress, would use an executive order to ban bump-stock devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

“We can’t wait and play games and nothing gets done,” Mr Trump said as he opened the session with 17 House and Senate legislators. “We want to stop the problems.”

He also raised eyebrows by suggesting that police should be able to confiscate firearms without a court order to prevent potential tragedies.

“Take the guns first, go through due process second,” he suggested.

The president has previously backed ideas popular with Democrats, only to back away when faced with opposition from his conservative base and his Republican allies in Congress.

It was not clear whether he would continue to push for swift and significant changes to gun laws, when confronted with the inevitable resistance from his party.

Still, the televised discussion allowed him to play the role of potential deal-maker, a favourite for the president.

Democratic legislators made a point of appealing to the president to use his political power to persuade his party to take action. “It is going to have to be you,”

senator Chris Murphy told him.

Mr Trump’s call for stronger background checks, which are popular among Americans, has been resisted by Republicans in Congress and the NRA. Republicans have instead been leaning towards modest legislation designed to improve the background system. Mr Trump made clear he was looking for more and accused legislators of being “petrified” of the gun lobby.

“Hey, I’m the biggest fan of the Second Amendment,” he said, adding that he told NRA officials it is time to act. “We have to stop this nonsense.”

Gun legislation has lost momentum in Congress as Republican leaders showed little interest in pursuing stricter controls.

Democrats said they were concerned Mr Trump’s interest may fade quickly. After the meeting, Mr Murphy told reporters: “I’m worried this was the beginning and the end of the president’s advocacy on this issue.

“The White House has to put some meat on the bones. The White House has to send a proposal to Congress.”

The president’s speech came as US retail giants Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart announced steps to restrict gun sales following a mass shooting at a high school.

The moves add two commercial heavyweights to the growing rift between corporate America and the gun lobby.

Dick’s said it will immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Its chief executive took on the NRA by demanding tougher gun laws after the massacre in Florida.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, followed saying it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.

It had stopped selling AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015, citing weak sales.

The announcements from the major national retailers came as students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned to class for the first time since a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle two weeks ago.

“When we saw what the kids were going through and the grief of the parents and the kids who were killed in Parkland, we felt we needed to do something,” Dick’s Chairman and chief executive Ed Stack said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Several major corporations, including MetLife, Hertz and Delta Air Lines, have cut ties with the NRA since the Florida tragedy. None of them were retailers who sold guns.

The announcements from Dick’s and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies’ social media accounts.

Dick Sporting Goods had cut off sales of assault-style weapons after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

But sales had resumed at its smaller chain of Field & Stream stores, which has 35 outlets in 16 states. Mr Stack said that would end, and urged lawmakers to ban assault-style firearms, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines and raise the minimum age to buy firearms to 21.

He said universal background checks should be required, and there should be a complete database of those banned from buying firearms. He also called for the closing of the private sale and gun show loophole that enables purchasers to escape background checks.

Walmart said it was also removing items from its website that resemble assault-style rifles, including airsoft guns and toys.

“Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way,” Walmart said.

The NRA has pushed back aggressively against calls restricting sale.