URGENT action is required to ensure foreign fruit and vegetable pickers can continue to work in the UK post Brexit, ministers have been warned.
The farming industry and MPs have called for clarity on the rules that will apply to seasonal migrants after March 2019.
An estimated 80,000 seasonal pickers came to work in the UK last year, and the industry expects that figure to rise to around 95,000 by 2019.
SNP MP Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) warned in a Commons debate that if the situation was not resolved, produce would not be picked.
He said: “For this Government immigration is just something that has got to be stopped, it’s got to be cut and what we’re seeing now in agricultural businesses is this has become collateral.
“We could end in the situation where although we have one of the best products in the world, our shelves will be packed with foreign produce.”
Mr Wishart concluded with three words to the Government frontbench, “get it sorted”.
Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said the Government recognised the concerns made about labour shortages.
