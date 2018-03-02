UNIVERSITIES have come under fire for threatening to withhold extra pay from lecturers.
The issue has arisen after academics across the UK took industrial action over cuts to their pensions.
Union leaders accept pay will be withheld for strike days, but say some universities - including Stirling and St Andrews - are threatening academics with further salary sanctions if they do not rearrange missed lectures.
Loading article content
Mary Senior, UCU Scotland official, said: “Universities will need staff goodwill when this dispute is over, so it seems foolish to see universities maximising the financial punishment of their staff.”
A spokesman for St Andrews said any money withheld from staff would go directly to a student hardship fund.
He added: “We have always done this in St Andrews on the few occasions there has been industrial action.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?