RAIL services went into meltdown yesterday with all but a handful of ScotRail services cancelled due to the weather warnings.

The train operator, run by Dutch company Abellio, resumed limited services mid-afternoon yesterday after axing all but four train journeys across Scotland.

There were no ScotRail services running from Glasgow for most of the day with the only trains being run between Aberdeen and Inverness and Dundee, as well as Inverness to Perth and Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick, but it had advised customers not to travel at all.

