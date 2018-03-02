A CARE worker with 15 years of experience died on her way to work in the middle of the extreme weather which has gripped Scotland.

Elaine McNeill is believed to have been found in the snow on Kippen Street on Wednesday morning after she had taken ill.

It is understood that her manager did a search on her phone after she had not heard from her and then raised the alarm.

The Cordia worker was carrying out her duties as a home carer for the firm in the North Glasgow area.

One colleague paid tribute to the carer, saying: "I can't believe it. She was young and such a lovely person.

"My heart goes out to her husband and kids."

Another told the Herald's sister paper, the Evening Times: "We are all in shock and can't believe what has happened."

The care worker was found as temperatures plummeted across the country to below freezing and a red warning was issued by the Met Office.

Police Scotland, however, said they attended a report of a woman having fallen ill on her way to work.

The force said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

The police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40 hours on Wednesday 28 February 2018, officers were called to a report of a woman taken unwell in Kippen Street, Glasgow.

“Police and ambulance attended however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

Cordia paid tribute to their popular member of staff and said they were working with the authorities to establish the cause of death.

A spokesman said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Cordia employee, Elaine McNeill in the Milton area of Glasgow. Elaine worked with Cordia for 15 years as a popular and valued member of our Home Care team.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

It comes after a number of deaths have been reported across England during the severe weather.

A seven-year-old girl, believed to be a pedestrian, was fatally injured after a car hit a house, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Meanwhile a 75-year-old woman was found dead in a snow-covered street in Leeds on Thursday morning, while Hampshire Police said a 46-year-old man died after a collision involving a lorry and van on the A34 southbound near Tot Hill services.

A 60-year-old man also died after being pulled from the water at Danson Park, near Welling, south-east London.